CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – PennDOT is recognizing more students for competing in the annual Paint the Plow competition.

They handed out certificates to 5 students at the Clearfield Area High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This year’s theme was put down the device and students decorated the plow to showcase the importance of not texting and driving.

While they may not have won the competition the students did a great job at showcasing the importance and they worked together to create an amazing piece for the competition.