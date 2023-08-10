CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the start date of Monday, August 14, for a highway reconstruction project impacting Casanova Road, a municipally owned roadway in Rush Township, Centre County.

The work zone stretches from Black Moshannon State Park to the Clearfield/Centre County line and will impact drivers attempting to reach the park. While work is ongoing, PennDOT recommends drivers exiting Interstate 80 at the Kylertown-Philipsburg interchange follow Route 53 toward Philipsburg and connect with Route 504 to reach the park.

Route 2037 (Winburne Road) will be open to traffic but leads directly into the construction area. PennDOT advises use of the alternate route to avoid delays.

PennDOT plans to cover the signage to Black Moshannon State Park at the off-ramp of the Kylertown interchange and place changeable message signs along the alternate route for drivers to follow. Additionally, park staff contacted those with camping reservations alerting them of this project.

Rush Township was awarded a $2 million Multimodal Transportation Fund grant in 2020. That grant will fund paving and guide rail installation for this and three other locally owned roadways within the township.

Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg, PA, is the contractor for the project. The contractor anticipates completion sometime in December, but all work is weather and schedule dependent.