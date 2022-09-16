CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades, a major highway project connecting Centre County has been discussed. Now, PennDOT is making their recommendations for where the route should run and it has residents concerned it could severely impact their lives.

“We felt the three that we moved forward were the least impactful when we were looking at environmental resources,” Dean Ball, assistant district executive for design with PennDOT Engineering District 2-0 said.

The three location recommendations all slightly overlap the current route 322.

“On either case, it’s going to go through people’s properties, people’s farms, life’s going to be disrupted,” Bruce Lord, chair of the Harris Township Board of Supervisors said.

Lord said their residents feel in limbo, not knowing what route will be chosen and how it will impact their lives.

“We need to shepherd it through the process as quickly as possible so people can start making decisions about their futures,” Lord said.

An online, interactive map highlights the types of land surrounding the project.

“You can’t be compensated for losing your family home that’s been there for generations,” Lord said. “We have people who move here and built their dream retirement home and it’s potentially on the path that might come through.”

“I receive emails and calls on a regular basis,” Ball said. “We’re trying to be open and we’re trying to let everybody know the information as soon as we can.”

PennDOT’s current timeline shows a final engineering design selected in 2025 with construction starting in 2028 and running through 2033.

The next presentation and public meeting sessions are Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20 at the Mount Nittany Middle School.