(WTAJ) — PennDot is temporarily reducing speed limits on some highways as a winter storm makes its way through before single-digit temperatures hit our region.

PennDOT is currently reducing the speed limit to 45mph on multiple highways. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 99 in its entirety

Interstate 70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties

Interstate 80 from exit 97/Falls Creek to Interstate 99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange

U.S. Route 322/22 from I-99 in Centre County through Juniata County

PennDOT said they would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.