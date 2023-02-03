CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After multiple residents received letters from an outside law firm with information regarding the State College Area Connector Project PennDOT is clearing the air.

“I got a lot of calls from people that got a letter and said, “Hey, what’s going on?”’ Dean Ball, PennDOT Assistant District Engineer said.

Residents whose homes may be affected by the State College Area Connector Project are voicing concerns after many received a letter from an outside source containing information that PennDOT claims to be “intentionally misleading.”

“A letter was sent out from a law firm looking to represent them when the time comes and we want to let them know we’re not there yet,” Ball said.

PennDOT officials released a letter in response. It was sent to around 150 Harris Township residents who currently reside in the areas that are being considered for the connector and may have received a letter from the law firm.

“The letter just stated that this is potentially the right-of-way that could be taken from your property,” Ball said.

PennDOT’s response, posted on the Harris Township website, said in part “We believe the information is intentionally misleading and misrepresents information regarding the alternatives being considered for the project.”

“The final alternative could be a combination of those corridors so we don’t know where the final alternative will be so there’s no way we can set right-of-way limits,” Ball said. “That’s what they just asked because they’re getting a letter saying that entire corridor is going to be right-of-way and that’s just not true.”

The law firm could not be immediately reached for comment.

The next step in the project is publishing the final Planning and Environmental Linkages Study document on the PennDOT website.