CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminded travelers bound for the Clearfield County Fair next week that a preservation project at the “Golden Rod” bridge is ongoing.

Fairgoers approaching the grounds via Route 322 westbound may experience delays due to increased traffic, one lane of the bridge being closed, and temporary traffic signals enforcing an alternating traffic pattern where drivers take turns crossing via the open lane.

While one lane of the bridge will remain open, PennDOT encourages drivers to consider an alternate route. It suggests following Route 970 to Interstate 80 westbound, I-80 westbound to exit 120/Clearfield-Shawville, Route 879 to Route 1001 (River Road), and River Road back to Route 322.

PennDOT will place changeable message signs along Route 322 to alert travelers of potential delays and the suggested alternate route. On average, the “Golden Rod” bridge carries an average of more than 8,000 vehicles per day, and that average will increase due to fair traffic.

PennDOT anticipated closing the bridge for five days this month. However, the contractor discovered additional deterioration that it needs to address and adjusted the schedule accordingly. PennDOT expects to implement weekend closures in August and in October.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Overall work on the bridge includes repairs to the structural steel, bridge railing, and barrier, work to the strip seals, and the application of the accelerated latex concrete wearing surface. Additional work includes approach paving, curb replacements, drainage improvements, and guide rail installation