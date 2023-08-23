SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans are in the works to replace a bridge that carries Route 4041 over an unnamed tributary to Stonycreek River in Somerset County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced they are developing plans to replace the existing concrete-encased I-beam bridge on Soap Hollow Road in Conemaugh Township with a new precast reinforced concrete box culvert. A 5.6-mile traffic detour will be in place during work on the project.

The department will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to review and comment on the proposed project. The meeting will be held at the Conemaugh Township Municipal Building at 1120 Tire Hill Road in Johnstown.

PennDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and receive comments on the project. For more information on the public meeting, residents are asked to contact PennDOT Project Manager Jaclyn Himmelwright at (814) 696-7171.