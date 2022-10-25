SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold a public meeting on their plans to replace four bridge structures in Somerset County.

The bridges are all on Route 3001, also known as Fort Hill Road. The project will consist of various construction and minor roadway approach work. A detour will be implemented during construction, according to PennDOT.

Residents can learn more about the project at the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Addison Township Building in Confluence.

More information about the meeting and the bridge replacement project can be found on PennDOT’s website.