STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Area Connector has been under review for years.
Now PennDOT will be hosting two public meetings to discuss the latest plans for the project. The meetings will cover the State College Area Connector planning and environmental linkage study.
They will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 – 8:30 p.m. Meetings are scheduled to take place at the Mount Nittany Middle School near Boalsburg.