ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – PennDOT announced today that its St. Marys Driver License Center will be relocating and operations at the current location will cease in the oncoming weeks.

The current location at 129 North Michael Street and it will be moving to a new facility at Bucktail Village, 1369 Bucktail Road in St. Marys. The last day of driver licensing operations at the current location will be Thursday, June 22 while the last day of photo center operations will be Saturday, June 24. Both driver licensing and photo center operations will commence at the new location on Wednesday, June 28.

The hours of operation for the St. Marys photo and driver license centers will remain the same at the Bucktail Village location, with the photo center open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and the driver license center open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The new driver license center will provide customers with a larger, updated facility to better serve their needs. The facility is conveniently located and offers increased customer parking. Further improvements include more efficient customer flow through the addition of an automated queuing system and additional seating.

The new location will be approximately 3,300 square feet and will serve customers at four driver licensing workstations and one photo workstation.

Additionally, the new site includes enhancements featuring environmentally friendly, green technology, including LED lights with energy-saving controls and high-efficiency restroom facilities with “WaterSense” faucets. These items allow the agency to promote responsible environmental stewardship while ultimately saving important taxpayer dollars