CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has has announced it will implement single-lane closures on I-80 eastbound starting on Monday.

The lane closures will start at mile marker 130. This project will repair damage to the roadway suffered during a multi-vehicle crash and tractor-trailer fire on Friday, November 10.

Work will begin in the right (travel) lane on Monday, November 20. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, obey posted speed limits in this and all work zones and always buckle up. PennDOT will lift the closure at the end of each workday.

Work in the left (passing) lane will begin after the repairs to the travel lane are complete. PennDOT anticipates project completion by midweek before Thanksgiving, but all work is weather-dependent