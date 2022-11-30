STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it expects traffic counts in support of the State College Area Connector Study to start this week.

Crews will be setting up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic along U.S. Route 322 between Boalsburg and Potter Mills. It will also be setting up on State Route 45 between Old Fort and Boalsburg.

The equipment will be set at key intersections along both roadways.

Starting on Thursday, December 1, equipment will begin being set-up. Traffic counts will take place intermittently, through December 9.

Equipment for the traffic counts consists of small cameras temporarily attached to existing utility or traffic signal poles. This equipment will not impact traffic along the roadways. Dependent on location, staff may be in the field to support some traffic count activity.

Additionally, beginning the week of December 12, members of PennDOT’s consultant team will be working to verify environmental features and obtain additional data within the study area along U.S. Route 322 and State Route 45.

This work will continue for two weeks in December and resume in January 2023, weather permitting.