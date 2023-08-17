CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated information on a high friction surface application project impacting routes in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield and Elk counties.

PennDOT has implemented these applications to increase the longevity of recently built or rehabilitated infrastructure and improve skid resistance to enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.

Due to the nature of these applications, work cannot be done in the rain. The work schedule has been adjusted due to rain as follows:

Aug. 24-25: Crews will work at Route 2036 Powell Street bridge that spans Emigh Run in Morris Township, Clearfield County.

Aug. 26-27: Crews will work at a Route 3005 Saint Lawrence road bridge spanning North Witmer Run in Irvona Borough, Clearfield County.

While crews apply the high friction surface treatments, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadways providing traffic control. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules as it expects short travel delays.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day. The website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras.