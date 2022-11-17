CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Rager Mountain Gas Storage Area in Jackson Township, part of Cambria County, has been leaking methane for a week and a half.

In response to the growing concern about the leak, PennEnvironment released the following statements.

“For Pennsylvania to do its part to tackle climate change, it must act swiftly and aggressively to rein in polluters who emit methane and other global warming pollutants,” Executive Director David Masur said. “Methane is a scourge wherever people drill for oil and gas and leaks are an inevitable byproduct.

“Pervasive fracking across Pennsylvania means that dangerous leaks, which can come during the fracking process itself, transport or storage — apparently, the case in Cambria County — pose constant threats to our health and environment. Fracking can taint our drinking water, pollute rivers and streams, contaminate public lands and subject Pennsylvanians to hazardous waste.”

“For now, we need Pennsylvania’s DEP and the federal Environmental Protection Agency to crack down on violators of our emissions regulations. Moving forward, the only long-term solution is to end fracking in the Keystone State. It’s long past time to end our antiquated reliance on fossil fuels, and transition our state to power generated by clean, renewable sources such as wind and solar.”

Over a week ago on Monday, Nov. 7 residents were alerted by the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services that the leak was active and that there was no hazard to the public. However, time has passed and their has been no real solution to the gas leak problem.