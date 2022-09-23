CENTER COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This Sunday, the Penns Valley Conservation Association will be hosting the 19th annual Crickfest.

The festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and admission is free. This event celebrates the Penns Creek Watershed and benefits Environmental Education in the Penns Valley Schools.

There will also be a tunnel trot at 10 a.m. The scenic run will take you along Coburn Rail Road Tunnel.

Crickfest offers fun for all ages with music, workshops, educational activities, local foods and children’s activities.

The Sweet Street Café will also be hosting its first pie contest. For the contest their will be two categories in both the adult and junior divisions. The categories are fruit and non-fruit, and their will be three tiers of winners.

The junior division is for bakers up to 15 years old and the adult is for bakers 16 and older. There will be first, second, and third prizes in these categories, plus a Best in Show overall champion.

Check out the full list of rules for the competition here.

During the festival live performances will be done by Rubee Creek, The Stevedores, and Chicken Tractor. There will also be food vendors, including Effie’s kitchen, Etey’s Gursha, Keystone Cultures, Brazilian Munchies, and Bees Knees Coffee.

There will also be a silent auction. The festival takes place at Coburn Park.