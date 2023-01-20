CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Centre County school district is working to keep their students safe with the addition of district-wide school resource officers.

After multiple months of conversations, the Penns Valley Area School District will begin the hiring process of four school resource officers to serve its students.

“We’ve had intruder drills, as well as full-scale drills. So, a lot of prevention efforts,” Superintendent Brian Griffith said. “Yet, the one thing that remained outstanding was the response time from our Pennsylvania State Police.”

Due to the rural location of the schools, the district currently relies on state police to address any issues.

“We had a district-wide survey, and a predominant number of those individuals reported back to us that we needed to put armed officers within our school and we needed to pay for them with tax dollars,” Griffith said.

The district estimates the officers will cost $250,000 to bring on, and Griffith said the tax increase shouldn’t be too high for families.

“It could be a one mill of taxes, which varies based on your assessed value,” Griffith said. “But for the median taxpayer, it’s about $44 a year.”

In the survey, the district found the relationships between students and the SROs are a top priority.

“It’s not a situation where we’re looking to arrest students,” Griffith said. “We’re really looking to prevent crime in our schools and we’re looking to protect the safety of our students and staff.”

The officers must be Act 120 certified and go through extensive police force training or the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Griffith said the district is already looking to fill the supervisor position, which could happen as soon as next month.