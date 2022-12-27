CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Penns Valley Youth Center is handing out food for a limited time on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The food will be handed out at the Old Gregg School Community and Recreation Center in Spring Mills. Anyone in need of food is invited to stop by and take what they need.

There is no income restriction on food and the center will be open until 6 p.m.

The food center will be located in room 106.