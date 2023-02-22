BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – You’re invited to join the Pa. Adventure RV Expo this weekend at the Blair County Convention Center.

The 2023 show is Central PA’s largest outdoor camping adventure and it’s all under one roof. During the event, there will be games and other activities for kids. Food will also be available for purchase during the expo.

What to expect

Recreational equipment displays

Educational seminars

Demonstrations on the latest and greatest campers

RV specials

Activities for kids

The expo opens Friday, Feb. 24, and goes through Sunday, Feb. 26. Tickets are $8 and children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Hours

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

Whether you’re an experienced camper or someone new to the world of RV the expo will have something for you.

For more information, you can check out the Pa Adventure RV Expo website.