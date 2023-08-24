ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding joined the

Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council at WOODBED CORP in St. Marys.

The event was to recognize the strength of Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector and highlight how the 2023-24 budget’s significant investment will further the growth and impact of the Hardwoods Development Council and forest products industry.

With nearly 17 million acres of forestland, Pennsylvania has the most abundant hardwood forest

in the United States and accounts for $21.8 billion in direct and $39.1 billion in indirect impacts

on the state’s economy. More than 60,000 Pennsylvanians, ten % of the state’s

manufacturing workforce, are employed in the forest products industry.

“You cannot talk about agriculture in Pennsylvania without mentioning forest,” Redding said. “Forest products. We knew that, we got a lot smarter about it when we did our economic development study some years ago. and it was clear that we treated it as over here unique piece and depending who you talk to at times that ended up being part of a general commerce conversation or a general manufacturing conversation –um it is our conversation. It’s the commonwealth’s conversation and recognizing that that was a key piece of agriculture to us was important.”

“Pennsylvania leads the nation in the production and export of hardwood lumber, and the Hardwoods Development Council has been critical to that success by providing steadfast leadership, keen industry insights, and strong partnerships to build towards shared success,” said Secretary Redding. “This year’s bipartisan budget increases the state’s investment to $725,000 to continue their work with the hardwood utilization groups and stakeholders across the state, generating economic impact and stewarding our natural resources while highlighting exciting careers in the industry.”

With nearly 17 million acres of forestland, Pennsylvania has the most abundant hardwood forest in the United States and accounts for $21.8 billion in direct and $39.1 billion in indirect impacts on the state’s economy. More than 60,000 Pennsylvanians — ten percent of the state’s manufacturing workforce — are employed in the forest products industry.

The event works to highlight Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector and highlight how the 2023-24 budget’s significant investment will further the growth and impact of the Hardwoods Development Council and forest products industry.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today joined the Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council at WOODBED CORP.

The commonsense, bipartisan budget Governor Shapiro signed earlier this month increased the

funding for hardwood research and promotion from $474,000 to $725,000. This is an increase of

more than 50% from the previous year’s funding, which marks an important step in furthering

the mission of the Hardwoods Development Council and its partners is to support this impactful

industry.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Pennsylvania leads the nation in the production and export of hardwood lumber, and the Hardwoods Development Council has been critical to that success by providing steadfast leadership, keen industry insights, and strong partnerships to build towards shared success,”

Redding added. “This year’s bipartisan budget increases the state’s investment to

$725,000 to continue their work with the hardwood utilization groups and stakeholders across

the state, generating economic impact and stewarding our natural resources while highlighting

exciting careers in the industry.”