Gov. Tom Wolf is seen during a tour of the Port of Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–Governor Wolf announced Thursday that law enforcement agencies and district attorneys were awarded millions thanks to two new grant programs.

Thanks to the Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution (GIVIP) Program, multiple counties within the Central Pennsylvania area were given money to help keep communities safe and to boost support for law enforcement.

Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Elk and Huntingdon counties were given a total of $9,617,888 in funding for the LLES Program:

Blair County

Altoona City – $50,000

Blair County Commissioners – $4,300,000

Duncansville Borough – $6,400

Cambria County

Johnstown City – $759,718

Centre County

Ferguson Township – $233,750

State College Borough – $2,977,553

Clearfield County

Clearfield Borough – $75,840

Curwensville Borough – $95,982

Sandy Township – $562,937

Elk County

Ridgway Borough – $111,532

Saint Marys City – $158,819

Huntingdon County

Huntingdon Borough – $285,357

“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”

The LLES Program will help with recruitment, training, purchasing, or upgrading equipment, and IT improvements. Officials considered where the higher crime rate areas were or places that have a lower ability to solve crimes.

No counties in the area were awarded grants by the GIVIP program. That program helps with the prosecution of firearm violations and violent crimes that were committed with a firearm.

The programs are administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). More information about the funding can be found online at the PCCD’s website.