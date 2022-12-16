HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–Governor Wolf announced Thursday that law enforcement agencies and district attorneys were awarded millions thanks to two new grant programs.
Thanks to the Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution (GIVIP) Program, multiple counties within the Central Pennsylvania area were given money to help keep communities safe and to boost support for law enforcement.
Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Elk and Huntingdon counties were given a total of $9,617,888 in funding for the LLES Program:
Blair County
- Altoona City – $50,000
- Blair County Commissioners – $4,300,000
- Duncansville Borough – $6,400
Cambria County
- Johnstown City – $759,718
Centre County
- Ferguson Township – $233,750
- State College Borough – $2,977,553
Clearfield County
- Clearfield Borough – $75,840
- Curwensville Borough – $95,982
- Sandy Township – $562,937
Elk County
- Ridgway Borough – $111,532
- Saint Marys City – $158,819
Huntingdon County
- Huntingdon Borough – $285,357
“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”
The LLES Program will help with recruitment, training, purchasing, or upgrading equipment, and IT improvements. Officials considered where the higher crime rate areas were or places that have a lower ability to solve crimes.
No counties in the area were awarded grants by the GIVIP program. That program helps with the prosecution of firearm violations and violent crimes that were committed with a firearm.
The programs are administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). More information about the funding can be found online at the PCCD’s website.