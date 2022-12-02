CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) has found a new Vice President after Chris Hoffman’s promotion.

Cambria County beef and crop farmer, Tommy Nagle, was elected to the position by the state board of directors on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after Hoffman left the position to become the PFB President.

“I’m looking forward to working very closely with PFB President Hoffman and his visions for Farm Bureau as far as uniting members and expanding our membership base,” Nagle said. “I’m also looking forward to looking for some different avenues to inform our consumers.”

Nagle has been involved with the Farm Bureau for more than a decade and has served as a member of the PFB’s state board of directors in District 12, covering Cambria Clearfield and Indiana Counties, for the past three years. In 2013, Nagle and his wife Tracy won PFB’s Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award.

In his role, Nagel will be responsible for chairing the PFB’s policy development process, where farmers recommend solutions to benefit agriculture and rural communities. Since 2011, Nagel has held numerous positions on the Cambria County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, including time as President, Vice President, policy development chair and Young Ag Professionals chair.

“I’m excited that Tommy was elected as the Vice President,” PFB President Chris Hoffman said. “I’m looking forward to working with him as we look to advance Farm Bureau policy and as we work together to create positive things for our members. Tommy brings a lot of knowledge from many different sectors of agriculture to the Vice Presidency. Together we will make a great team.”