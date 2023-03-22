PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) — March 20th through March 24th is known as Pennsylvania Flood Awareness Week.

While natural disasters, like floods, can strike at any time, a large number of homes are not prepared. According to the CDC, 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies.

“Most of us are over confident when it comes to rain and floods,” CEO of DrySee Brad Greer said. “We think we can drive our automobiles through floods. We think our houses will never be flooded.”

Greer himself experienced Hurricane Harvey, and shared that his unpreparedness caused him issues during the disaster.

“I had rain boots on but those rain boots came up to mid-calf,” Greer said. “I was walking through flood waters to get to our flooded home. The flood waters were up to my waist and I got a staph infection and had to go to the emergency room and have an antibiotic IV drip.”

Greer said it’s important to have an emergency kit in places where you can easily grab it.

He said you’ll want to include things like waterproof bandages, antibiotic ointments and warm clothes to prepare.

Greer also said you’ll want to keep bottled water, snacks and portable chargers handy if you need to leave your home, but that it’s important to be careful if you have to drive.

“You’re unable to see how deep those flood waters are, they’ll most likely destroy your automobile and it could cause injury and you probably won’t be able to drive out of those flood waters even though you think you will be able to,” Greer said.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit the American Red Cross’ website.