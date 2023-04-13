ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vacations, driving to parks and beaches and overall travel is right around the corner, but we can’t ignore the rising price of gas ahead of summer, especially in Pennsylvania.

AAA shows that the average price of unleaded gasoline rose 11 cents in Pennsylvania from last week to $3.74. We’re also 10 cents above the reported national average.

It’s important to note that Pennsylvania has the highest gas tax in the nation with 61.1 cents after a decade-old law triggered a 3.5-cent increase for 2023.

Regionally, according to AAA, the Williamsport area shows the highest one-week increase across the state as of this writing with a 17-cent difference. For comparison, the lowest increase comes from the Johnstown region with a 5-cent difference from last week.

Local to WTAJ:

Altoona – $3.78/gallon. A one-week increase of 12 cents

Johnstown – $3.77/gallon. A one-week increase of 5 cents

State College – $3.75/gallon. A one-week increase of 9 cents

Bedford County is currently showing one of the lowest gas prices in Pennsylvania with an average of $3.67.

According to AAA, crude prices spiked after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, announced it would cut production by 1.6 million bbl starting in May for the remainder of 2023.

Gas experts also say that companies have switched over to the “summer blend” which is a more costly blend that is supposed to cut down on pollution.