JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A college professor is making an impact on his students in and out of the classroom.

Matthew Stumpf is an English Professor at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Johnstown. He’s been teaching at the college for two years.

According to a recent press release, Stumpf, a Punxsutawney native is using his love of poetry to develop multiple writing-based incentives that started in his home area but have now spread to Johnstown and the Penn Highlands population.

“I got into higher education because I never wanted to stop learning and I want to instill that same passion into my students,” Stumpf said.

He is the co-organizer and host of “Poeming through the Dark”, an open-mic poetry night held once a month at local outlets. Professor Stumpf knows that using poetry will not only help students to express themselves but it will prepare them for the future.

“If they’re going to be a writer, this is great. But even if they’re not going to be a writer, speaking in front of groups, sharing their work, being open; it’s part of the human experience. It’s part of what makes us human beings; is the ability to be able to share this, share ourselves, share our ideas with one another,” Stumpf said.

Two of his previous creative writing students came to an open-mic event and both read their work. It almost brought Stumpf to tears.

He’s also able to relate to his students due to him being a first-generation college student like many of the Penn Highlands community.

“My goal as an instructor is to better the future of this generation. That’s why I’m in this profession. I see teaching as the most direct way I can change and inspire students to create a better world tomorrow than we have today,” Stumpf said.

At Penn Highlands, he’s taught six different English-based courses, with two more in American Literature coming in 2024.

His goal moving forward is to spread this initiative to other places like Blair County.