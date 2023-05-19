(WTAJ)– For years a landlord allegedly sexually harassed his female tenants in exchange for rent, and now he is being sued by he United States Justice Department.

Timothy Britton, owner and operator of Britton Enterprises LLC., who also did work as “Tim’s Apartments” and rented out properties in the Falls Creek, DuBois and the Reynoldsville area, harassed female tenants since 2016, according to a lawsuit filed by U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

In exchange for discounted or free rent, Britton would request that he could inappropriately touch the women, and if they denied he would retaliate against them, according to the lawsuit. Britton would also make unwelcomed sexual comments.

“The complaint alleges that Mr. Britton has violated federal fair housing laws through acts of sexual harassment and retaliation,” Acting U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Troy Rivetti said in a statement. “The harm caused by this type of unlawful behavior is compounded when committed by someone who has control over the place where individuals have the right to feel the most safe – in their homes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting vulnerable members of our community and holding individuals accountable who prey upon them.”

A monetary amount is being requested as compensation for the women harmed by the alleged harassment, for civil penalties to vindicate the public interest and for a court order barring future discrimination.

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings owned or managed by Britton or Britton Enterprises, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, can contact the housing discrimination tip line at 1-833-591-0291. An email can also be sent to the Justice Department or a report can be submitted online.

“In this day and age, no one should have to endure sexual harassment to keep a roof over their head,” Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke. “This lawsuit makes clear that the Justice Department stands ready to hold accountable those landlords and housing providers who unlawfully harass and retaliate against tenants. We encourage survivors to speak out when their rights are violated so that we can vindicate their fair housing rights and secure the relief they deserve.”

Since the Justice Department launched its Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative in October 2017, more than 32 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing and over $10.8 million has been recovered for victims.