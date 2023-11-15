PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns is encouraging local law enforcement agencies to apply for a state grant funding opportunity from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The Recruitment Incentives for Law Enforcement program is available to local law enforcement departments, as well as campus or university police, railroad police, airport authority police and county park police to support their efforts in training and recruitment.

“As much as $14 million is available, which is able to support approximately 2,000 new, full-time officers statewide,” Burns, D-Cambria said. “An additional police presence in our region can help stave off crime and address community safety concerns.”

Addressing crime and violence is something that Burns has consistently tackled as state representative. He has been a strong supporter of law enforcement and has worked on legislation and other initiatives to make communities safer.

More information on the grants can be found on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency website.