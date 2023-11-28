BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers for the two $50,000 weekly drawings, and they were sold in Blair and Luzerne counties.

The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000.

One was sold at Rutter’s on Plank Road in Duncansville. The other was at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Wyoming, Luzerne County

The winning ticket numbers, 00093263 and 00096555, were randomly drawn from among more than 48,400 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between November 14 and November 20.

To learn if your ticket has won a weekly drawing prize, you can scan it using the ticket checker at a Lottery retailer or on their official app.

Winners must visit a Pennslyvania Lotther office to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person. They cannot claim it at a retailer or by mail, the Lottery said.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Remember to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 6. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings. Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of the remaining weekly drawings.