STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged a Delaware County man with burglary and assault after a home break-in Friday morning in State College.

Aidan Malley, 20, of Wallingford, was charged by the State College Police Department with felony burglary, criminal trespassing, misdemeanor assault and others for allegedly breaking into a home early Friday morning and making threats to the residents.

Around 1:26 a.m. on Sept. 22, police were called to a residence along the 1000 block of Metz Avenue. A woman told police that a man broke into her home and was fighting with her husband. According to the criminal complaint, the woman told officers the man kept saying they were going to die.

When police arrived, the suspect, later identified as Malley, was seen running out of the residence. Officers said they located Malley on Osmond Street and he was arrested. Malley had several lacerations on his hands, head and legs, according to the criminal complaint, and was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center to get checked out.

In the police report, officers noted the front window, which was attached to the front door, was kicked in. Additionally, one of the panes of glass was smashed out and there was glass all over the front stoop and inside the front door.

While speaking with police, the victim said he, his wife and their children were sleeping when he allegedly heard Malley screaming. He told police he got up and saw Malley marching around inside and allegedly said “If you don’t call 911 now you’re going to die.” According to the criminal complaint, Malley said that multiple times.

The man told police he tried going back to his bedroom, when Malley followed and began attacking him. According to the affidavit, the victim did not know how many times Malley hit him, but he was knocked to the ground twice and thrown against the wall in a hallway. This is when the woman called 911.

Malley allegedly hit the woman on the right side of her head before running out of the house.

Police mentioned in the report that the children were not injured during the incident. Officers also noted that the man had several abrasions on his face along with dried blood. There was also an abrasion on the back of his right leg and there was blood on his shirt. Police also saw a large red mark on the woman’s right cheek and there was blood on her clothing.

Malley is currently out after posting $50,000 bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In addition to burglary, criminal trespassing and assault Malley is facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, and two harassment charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.