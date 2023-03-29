WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after he was accused of luring a girl into his car and inappropriately touching her.

Keith Lilliock, 43, of Greensburg was arrested by state police after the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said he offered the 11-year-old child a ride on Sunday, March 26.

Troopers were called to investigate a missing child at 10:20 p.m. who was last seen riding her bicycle toward Youngwood. According to the DA’s office, the girl’s bike was later found at a gas station in Youngwood.

Keith Lilliock, 43, of Greensburg. Image provided by the Westmoreland County Prison.

The Westmoreland County Bloodhound Team responded to the area and located the child’s sent near the gas station. Investigators were then told the girl had an iPad and were able to ping the device to find her location, according to court documents.

Authorities located the iPad at a house in Latrobe. The girl was found at the home shortly after and taken to the state police barracks in Greensburg.

According to the criminal complaint, the child told troopers she was riding her bike to Pittsburgh when she stopped at the gas station to take a break. She then walked to a nearby Dollar General store where she was approached by an unknown man who was Lilliock.

The girl claimed Lilliock told her he would drive her to where she wanted after he closed the store for the night. He then allegedly told the girl to wait at the gas station until he was finished.

She told troopers Lilliock drove her to his house in South Greensburg. He then left the vehicle and went inside for five minutes before returning to the car. The girl then claimed Lilliock rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area under her shirt before she asked him to take her to a friend’s house in Latrobe, according to the DA’s office.

According to court documents, security camera video from inside the Dollar General store showed Lilliock talking with the girl for 20 minutes before they both walk to the back of the store.

State police later spoke to Lilliock who agreed to be questioned at the Greensburg barracks. According to the criminal complaint, Lilliock said he saw the girl walking on a sidewalk in front of the Dollar General and he told her he could come into the store.

He told troopers he then offered to give her a ride after he was done closing the store. Lilliock claimed he stopped at his house for gas money before taking the girl to Latrobe.

Lilliock told troopers he used to be attracted to young girls but wasn’t anymore after being “born again through Christ,” according to court documents. Troopers noted he also abruptly said “I did not touch an 11-year-old” after he was asked if anything else happened inside his car with the girl.

Lilliock was arraigned on Tuesday, March 27 and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison. His bail was denied due to enduring the safety of the community, according to Magisterial District Judge Scott Fanchalsky.

He’s charged with felony counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, April, 14.