ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man who was caught last week with having nearly $100K worth of drugs is also facing charges of kidnapping and raping a woman.

Kemar Ricketts was arrested on Thursday, June 1 for his role in an Altoona kidnapping, according to a report from the Altoona Police Department (APD). Alongside charges related to the kidnapping, Ricketts is also facing charges for having $96k worth of meth and heroin and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Ricketts also had an active warrant through the Pennsylvania State Parole after he pleaded guilty to an attempted homicide charge, according to APD.

On Sunday, May 21 APD received a call from 911 about a kidnapping situation at 2nd Avenue. The friend of the woman who was kidnapped said she received a text that said “Call 911, Rocks got me.” Ricketts was also known as Rockstar and the victim had been a witness to another incident that Ricketts was facing charges for, according to the criminal complaint

The victim stated that Ricketts kidnapped her at gunpoint and made her drive around, according to the criminal complaint. She told police that she believed he was going to kill her. Ricketts allegedly made her drive to 4th Avenue.

Once they arrived at the location Ricketts allegedly told her that she had two options. She could either flee to Jamaica with him and wait for 5 years or he would kill her there. Ricketts allegedly tried to manipulate the victim by saying that he had her family tied up at her house. She stated that she refused to go with him and then he put her into the trunk and continued to drive, according to the complaint.

After driving around for a while, Ricketts allegedly parked the car and forced the woman to strip naked to see if she had any wires or phones on her. The victim also told police Ricketts forced her to call her friend, the one she had texted earlier, and tell her she was okay. The victim also told police she knew her friend did not believe her and at the time was communicating with officers about the situation.

The woman continued to try and convince Ricketts to let her go stating that the only way he could get away was if he let go safely, she told the police. Ricketts then allegedly made a phone call with someone and was trying to determine where he could go, according to the criminal complaint. After the call, the victim told police Ricketts allegedly said, “F*** it” as he was already going to jail, and raped her in the backseat of the car.

The woman told police, Ricketts started to get scared afterward and tried to manipulate her by saying, he “knew she was going to tell on him and that it was ok,” that he “cared about her” and “never wanted her to be in harm’s way,” and that if “she thought he could really kill her she was wrong,” according to the criminal complaint.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The victim told police she was released by Ricketts afterward and was taken to a hospital. Surveillance footage throughout the area collaborates with the victim’s account of the incident, according to the police.

Ricketts is facing charges of kidnapping, rape, robbery, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, intimidation of a witness, retaliation of a witness, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, sexual extortion, false imprisonment and more in regard to the incident.

Ricketts is in Blair County Prison with bail set at $400,000.