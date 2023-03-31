BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The shooter in the incident at an Altoona apartment complex has been identified and he is at large, according to police.

Kemar Ricketts, 32, of Philadelphia, is wanted by Allegheny Township police on the charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and a person not to possess a firearm, both felonies and other related charges, according to a news release.

Picture of Kemar Ricketts, 32, via Longa Township police’s Facebook

The warrant for Ricketts’ arrest comes after a bust at the Econo Lodge Tuesday, March 28, where police were looking for a gun that was used in the shooting at 60th Street in Evergreen Manors, Logan Township Police posted on Facebook.

Wanda Robles, 47, of Altoona, was also arrested and jailed in Blair County Prison, police wrote. She faces felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and additional misdemeanor drug charges after the search.

During the search, police wrote they found two and a half pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana and 9 ounces of cocaine along with paraphernalia. A total of $108,000 was also found in the motel room. The post did not say if the gun was found or not.

Drugs found during bust at Econo Lodge in Blair County, via Logan township Police Facebook

Drugs found during bust at Econo Lodge in Blair County, via Logan township Police Facebook

Logan Township Police have filed additional charges against Ricketts, according to court documents. He faces felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, and additional misdemeanor counts of drug charges.

Anyone with information regarding Ricketts is asked to contact Allegheny Township police at (814)-695-3333.