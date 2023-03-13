BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg celebrated Pennsylvania’s 342nd birthday on Sunday, March 12 with free admission for all visitors.

Families were free to view the exhibits and tour the grounds. Tour guides were there to answer any questions and educate them on the history of their military artifacts.

“I love exploring and learning through doing and through discovery, and so I love when families come in and join us for these days because it means that we get to play through the exhibits,” Museum Educator Emily Doherty said. “We get to discover, ask and answer a lot of questions and it is definitely my favorite part of the job.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Emily said she spent most of her day talking with kids about the exhibits and answering any of the questions that they had about them.

Pennsylvania received its official charter from England’s King Charles II in March of 1681.