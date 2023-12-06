ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Health officials have warned that communities are currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases just as the holiday season is kicking off.

The Department of Health has reported over 400 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of fall. Therefore, prevention is crucial to reduce the spread of these illnesses.

Dr. Debra Bogen, the Acting Secretary of Health in Pennsylvania, says that getting vaccinated will make a difference during the holiday season.

“The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are safe to receive together. They help slow the spread of disease, prevent serious illness, and lower the likelihood of hospitalization, especially among infants, young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems,” Bogen said.

Tyler Wertz, a community health nurse at the Blair County State Health Center, emphasized the importance of taking necessary precautions and following recommended guidelines to prevent spreading diseases.

“Stay at home until you can be seen by a doctor. Wash your hands effectively and take preventive measures before getting sick. So, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. Cover your mouth with your elbow instead of your hand. And if you use a tissue, toss it into the trash and wash your hands afterward,” Wertz said.

Covid, flu, and RSV have similar symptoms. However, while you can test for flu and COVID-19 at home, an RSV test must be administered by a medical professional.

“It can be difficult to distinguish between symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and cough congestion, so the only reliable way to differentiate between them is through testing,” said Bogen.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To stay updated with the latest state releases on those diseases, click here.