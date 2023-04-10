PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Representative Scott Conklin has announced the reintroduction of his pre-canvassing legislation.

The legislation, H.B. 847, would allow pre-canvassing of ballots up to seven days before Election Day, among other changes to the election process. Pre-canvassing is defined as the inspection and opening of all envelopes containing absentee or mail-in ballots; the removal of such ballots from the envelopes; and the counting, computing and tallying of the votes reflected on the ballots.

Current law restricts this process to begin at 7 a.m. on Election Day. Bipartisan support has been growing for the legislation, with groups like Business for America conducting an outreach and advocacy campaign to encourage legislative leaders to prioritize passing pre-canvassing legislation prior to the next presidential election.

“With more and more people voting by mail-in ballot, tabulating ballots and releasing election results is taking county boards of elections much longer,” Conklin said. “In House State Government Committee hearings we heard from numerous experts, including county election officials from both parties, who testified that our state should allow counties to pre-canvass mail and absentee ballots much earlier than the morning of the election. Many believe that delays in tabulating election returns can lead to voter suspicion and unfounded conspiracies.”

Conklin’s pre-canvassing legislation is also designed to increase election security and flexibility ahead of Election Day.

At the request of county commissioners, this legislation would also increase transparency for viewing the pre-canvass and canvass of ballots. Finally, the bill would require the county boards to notify electors who had minor defects with ballots so that they can be corrected before Election Day.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Philadelphia’s Republican City Commissioner Seth Bluestein came out in support of the proposal, stating, “I wholeheartedly support Representative Conklin’s pre-canvassing legislation. It is imperative that we join forces, transcending party lines, to guarantee a seamless and effective electoral process for every Pennsylvanian.