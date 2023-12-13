WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Legislation that would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias has passed the House.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023 highlights the many health benefits and nutrients milk provides to young Americans, including better bone health, lower blood pressure, and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease or Type 2 diabetes. According to the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans, milk is a source of three out of four under-consumed nutrients – calcium, potassium, and vitamin D.

U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) along with 37 members introduced the bill in February.

“Bad federal policy has kept whole milk out of our school cafeterias for too long,” Rep. Thompson said. “Milk is the number one source of 13 essential nutrients. In order for students to excel in the classroom, they must have access to proper nutrition. It is my hope the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act will give children a wide variety of milk options and bolster milk consumption—a win-win for growing children and America’s dairy farmers.”

Whole was taken out of school lunch rooms over the concern about its high fat content.

Lawmakers also want to assure everyone that low-fat and fat-free milk will still be offered for school lunches. They just won’t be the only option.