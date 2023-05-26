BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Roundhouse Rally is back at Roundhouse Harley-Davidson in Duncansville.

Vendors opened up at 11 a.m. Friday morning and there are several events taking place throughout the day including live music and contests. Roundhouse will also be giving away a 2023 120th Anniversary Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

$15 wristbands are required after 5 p.m. and are good for both nights as the fun continues into Saturday. Roundhouse Harley-Davidson Marketing and Event Planner Debbra Heath said they use the money generated from the rally to give back to the community wherever there might be a need.

“Monies that we raise, we give to veteran organizations, children organizations. We help out our local fire department, and our local police department any way we can,” Heath said.

Last year, Heath said they used funds from the rally to help donate a side-by-side to the local police and fire departments.

If you miss this weekend’s festivities, the rally comes back again on Friday, June 23.