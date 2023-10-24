(WTAJ) — How often does a stop sign on a school bus deter drivers from passing or overtaking the bus? The answer is not often. That’s what inspired Senate Bill 851 from Senator Wayne Langerholc.

The bill, now signed into law, will extend and revamp the school bus stop arm automated enforcement program in Pennsylvania.

“It always surprises me that there are individuals that just willfully don’t follow a red light on a school bus, and they’ll fly past it and individuals are getting injured. Students are getting injured,” Sen. Langerholc of the 35th District said.

It would equip more buses with safety cameras that will catch drivers illegally passing a stopped bus.

Rick Focht has been a bus driver for 23 years. In all his years as a driver, he said cars pass the bus a few times a week, even when the stop sign is activated.

“I usually would close the door if I see that somebody hasn’t stopped and make [the child] wait,” Focht said.

The choice is now left up to the school board.

Local school board must take a vote to authorize the school to implement the program. The program would begin when the school has a written agreement with the police department in that jurisdiction.

“This is about safety for our children,” Langerholc said.