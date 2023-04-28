PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State Senate committees have approved five bills that would benefit dairy farmers, disabled veterans, firefighters and more.

The bills were all introduced by Senator Judy Ward (R-30). Each were reviewed by different committees and were approved sometime this week.

Senate Bill 153

This bill would ensure milk haulers can travel on highways during a disaster emergency declaration. Trucks hauling milk have a limited window of up to 24 hours to deliver their product before it perishes.

Ward introduced the bill after learning about milk haulers who were prevented from delivering their products during winter travel restrictions in 2019. The bill was approved by the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday, April 26.

Senate Bill 360

This bill would allow establishments with club licenses to sell malt beverages for off-site consumption. The bill would limit any sale to no more than 192 fluid ounces, which is equivalent to a six-pack of alcohol.

It was approved by the Senate Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday, April 25.

Senate Bill 361

This bill would add five new judges to the judicial districts for the courts of common pleas in Chester, Huntingdon, Columbia/Montour, Northumberland, and Butler counties.

The bill was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, April 25.

Senate Bill 423

This would enable retired State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) participants to serve as part-time, state-certified fire instructors without stopping their pension benefits. Current law prohibits a SERS retiree from collecting a pension while working for a SERS employer.

Retirees who return to work would not increase their pensions. The bill was approved on Tuesday, April 2 by the Senate State Government Committee.

Senate Bill 189

This bill would increase the monthly pension provided to blind, amputee and disabled veterans (from $150 to $200). As of Nov. 17, 2022, the Blind Veterans Pension Program benefited approximately 100 people and the Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program served more than 2,150 people.

The two programs have not provided a pension increase since 1999. This bill was improved by the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee on Wednesday, April 26.

“This week, several important bills of mine took their first step in the legislative process and passed out of their respective committees,” Ward said. “These bills all have the potential to make a huge impact in my district and across the commonwealth. Farmers, veterans, firefighters, and many others would see benefits from the different pieces of legislation, and I am hopeful that these bills will continue to advance to the full Senate for their consideration.”