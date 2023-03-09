CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents are being cautioned of a phone scam going around where scammers spoof the phone number of your sheriff’s office or other law enforcement.

How the scam works is that the culprits will call you and claim they’re from a local law enforcement agency and even identify themselves with actual officer names. They often use a device that makes the actual law enforcement phone number show on your caller ID.

These nefarious callers will then insist they need an immediate payment for outstanding warrants, civil suits, or something else they may threaten to come to arrest you for.

Cambria County Sheriff Don Robertson reminds citizens that his office, nor others, will ever call seeking any type of monetary payment.

If you believe you might be a target of one of these scams, you should immediately hang up and call the law enforcement office they claimed to be from. Should you have any matters to clear up, they would be able to inform you and, again, never ask for payment over the phone.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you do receive a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement, such as a sheriff or deputy sheriff, you should contact your local law enforcement, county sheriff, or even PA state police to report the scam.