HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has approved another toll increase to take effect in 2024.

The now annual tradition by the commission will see tolls increase by 5 percent for all E-ZPass and Toll by Plate customers beginning Jan. 7, 2024.

“As in previous years, the PTC is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “While these payments were once $450 million a year, they have been reduced to $50 million annually. However, our organization had to borrow to make those payments, which total nearly $8 billion.”

The annual increase is currently set to last until at least 2053 due to the Act-44 funding plan requirements of borrowing money by means of 30-year bonds.

The 5% toll-rate increase continues the Commission’s reportedly planned, multi-year reduction in annual increase rates with a goal of getting to 3% in 2028.

According to the Commission, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase next year from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

The most-common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $14.40 to $15.20 for E-ZPass and from $29.40 to $30.90 for Toll By Plate. After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the nearest dime.

Compton added that, despite ongoing toll increases, the PA Turnpike’s per-mile passenger rate continues to be below the national average when compared with other U.S. tolling agencies.

Graphic provided by Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

“Before we ask customers to pay higher rates, we make sure that we’re keeping our costs as low as possible,” Compton said. “It’s about fiscal restraint. We budget conservatively and consistently deliver expenses at or below those numbers.”