BEDFORD, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced on Friday that fuel will no longer be available at North Midway Service Plaza at milepost 147 westbound, starting next week.

The 7-Eleven located at the service plaza will cease fuel and diesel sales beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 in order to replace the underground fuel tanks and fuel lines and install new fuel dispensers at the plaza’s fuel pumps. Motorists should expect this work to take approximately eight weeks.

The restrooms, convenience store and food concepts at this location will remain open.

Motorists should plan to travel to the North Somerset Plaza, approximately 35 miles west of the North Midway Plaza, in order to refuel. More service plaza locations can be found online.