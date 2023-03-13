BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mario Grugan was Pennsylvania’s 2022 Poetry Out Loud Champion.

The Tyrone Area High School graduate says he dabbles with writing his own poetry, but nothing tops orating.

“I like that it condenses ideologies into a short and beautiful passage,” Grugan said.

According to Grugan, the time it takes for him to commit different works to memory, depends on the poem.

“If it rhymes it’s a lot easier to memorize.”

When asked where Grugan plans to take his talent, he says he’s just taking it one step at a time.