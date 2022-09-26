CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Beautiful Lives Project stopped by St. Francis University on Monday morning to have over a dozen people with disabilities learn about the fundamentals of basketball.

The Beautiful Lives Project teamed up with the St. Francis Men’s basketball team to give 18 people with various disabilities the opportunity to do an activity they wouldn’t do. For these participants, it was their first time playing basketball.

Bryce Weiler co-founded the Beautiful Lives Project and coordinated the event with the help of Men’s Basketball head coach Rob Krimmel. Weiler said that these events show them that there’s support for people with disabilities.

“People have the opportunity to learn college basketball skills from the Red Flash players and coaches, shooting, dribbling, passing, some defensive skills,” Weiler said. “Also, showing people of disabilities that people want to support them in the world and help them to be successful in their life.”

The mission of the Beautiful Lives Projects is to create an immersive experience to create inclusion for those with disabilities. Individuals participate in societal activities whether it’s sports, art, nature or health and wellness. Its breaks down societal biases about those with disabilities and creating a better quality of life.

Everyone was divided into teams and went to their designated skill station. The players also interacted with the participants and gave them tips on their drills in shooting, defense, dribbling and passing.

One of the participants Gerard Warren said he had an exciting experience with the basketball team. He said his favorite part was learning to shoot three-pointers, which is something he’s never done.

“I’m excited,” Warren said. “Cause I never played basketball with other people before.”

Krimmel said this is a rewarding experience for the team. It allows them to connect with the community and impact these participants’ lives. He said that one of the best things about the day was building those relationships.

“We want to make sure we have even better people when they leave here,” Krimmel said. “Certainly, when we work with Bryce and the Beautiful Lives Project, and other things we do here as the expectation of service, not just as a basketball program or athletic department, but it’s something the entire institution embraces.”

Besides having the opportunity to play basketball, these events also help build friendships. Weiler hopes other schools participate in these events and help others in the community.

“These opportunities to see that people with disabilities want to learn basketball can lead them to hopefully helping people with disabilities to find employment, to become a part of society as a whole,” Weiler said. “Often, people with disabilities aren’t given these opportunities because people don’t think they can do something.”

Warren said that he enjoyed working with a team. He enjoyed helping others and encouraging each other.

Weiler will also be speaking with other St. Francis student-athletes Monday about his journey and how his support led him to become a blind radio broadcaster.