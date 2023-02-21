UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– For decades, when Penn State students go to dining halls they choose which Pepsi soft drink they want, but could that be changing soon?

According to Penn State’s policies, the agreement between the university and Pepsi began in July 2012 and lasted through June 2022.

“The terms of the agreement are for a 10-year period beginning July 01, 2012 through June 30, 2022. A contract year is a consecutive 12-month period beginning July 01, 2012.”

The agreement covers all Penn State locations besides The Pennsylvania College of Technology . Penn State employees are also not allowed to drink any of the competitor’s beverage products while on campus, according to university policy.

Currently the university is undergoing an “evaluation process,” according to an email from university spokesperson Lisa Powers.

“Adhering to sound business practice for when a large contract expires, Penn State has asked for bids,” Powers wrote. “We are working through the evaluation process.”

Even though there has been no decision made yet on who will be the soft drink vendor, according to Powers, on Feb. 14 there was a report, spotting a Coca-Cola tractor-trailer just outside Beaver Stadium.

Since 1992, Pepsi has been the official soft drink for Penn State when the two entered into an agreement for $14 million. Although, an online petition that was started 11 months ago calls for the university to change from Pepsi to Coke products. It currently has 402 signatures.

Penn State officials did not give a date as to when a decision will be made.