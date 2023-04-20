UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Sorry Coke fans, Penn State will be sticking with Pepsi as their soft drink provider.

It took six months for an “evaluation process” but the university announced Wednesday that Pepsi was awarded exclusive beverage pouring rights for the next 10 years – meaning till 2033, according to a news release. Pepsi has had those rights since 1992.

The reason why Penn State decided to stick with Pepsi was that the soft drink manufacturer “closely aligns with University values and student-centric programs.” They also offered hundreds of more products than competitors did.

“Pepsi’s 828-product portfolio also was a differentiator, as it included 400 more product offerings than the other competitor, which is expected to add to increased customer satisfaction,” PSU said in the release.

The agreement is not a done deal yet, Penn State has only informed Pepsi that they intend to give them a new contract. As of now the current deal for the university’s pouring rights is June 30.

The amount that the contract is worth was not released, and likely never will be since Penn State does not fall under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law since the university is a state-related institution. According to the release, the new contract will also help support other university efforts such as scholarships and student projects.

“The new agreement is expected to provide additional monies to support student initiatives and strategic priorities, including scholarships, student projects, research, educational programs and sustainability goals, to name a few.”

When Penn State began their partnership with Pepsi, the money from it has helped go towards the construction of the Bryce Jordan Center, the University Libraries and the HUB-Robeson Center, and other facilities on campuses outside of University Park.