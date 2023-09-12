UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free community block party-style event will be taking place at Penn State on Tuesday evening that will feature percussive music and dance artists.

The Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting the Move Mix Festival at the Eisenhower Auditorium rear loading dock from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to dance along to the rhythmic percussive beats and movements of contemporary Latinx and traditional Indian dance.

The performances will be conducted by Penn State ensembles Caliente Dance Company and Sher Bhangra; bhangra fusion by Brooklyn-based ensemble Red Baraat; and Latin folk favorites by Ady Martinez Dance Party.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the informal block party-style event.

“People will be able to dance and be in more of an informal setting,” Center for the Performing Arts Director Sita Frederick said. “We’re excited to use our back loading dock behind the auditorium, which is an unusual space for us.”

The event is free but registration is required. Registration for general admission entry can be found here.

To learn more about the event, visit the Move Mix Festival online.