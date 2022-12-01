CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania is presenting a performance of “The Nutcracker.”

The performance will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. Both will take place in Eisenhower Auditorium.

The performance will feature guest artists Ruth Whitney of Festival Ballet Providence, Boyko Dossev of Boston Ballet and Bradley Rhoton, a freelance professional dancer.

A classic performance of “The Nutcracker” allows viewers to enter into a world of toy soldiers, a Sugar Plum Fairy and the main lead named Clara. Whilst following Clara on her journey audiences listen to the works of Pyotr Llyich Tchaikovsky.

Tickets for the events are $25 for an adult, $10 for students or a child, and $20 for a senior citizen. You can call 814-863-0255 to purchase tickets over the phone.

The Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization that houses a classical ballet school, a performing company and the Central Pennsylvania Youth Orchestra.