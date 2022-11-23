HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Perry Wellington Realty team is teaming up with the Blair Regional YMCA for the 11th annual 4.5 Mile Turkey Trot.

The race takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is 4.5 miles long, but it wasn’t always 4.5 miles. Be sure to watch the video above to see how it all got started!

Believe it or not, 2022 will be the 11th year for this spectacular event!

You can watch the video below to see more from past years of the Turkey Trot.

4.5 Mile Turkey Trot 2021

The Turkey Trot takes place Saturday, Nov. 26 and kicks off at 8:30 a.m. There will be a 4.5-mile run, a 2-mile run and a 2-mile walk.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

You can register and claim your spot at www.blairregionalymca.org

