BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after a slew of LEGO items were stolen from a Walmart in Bedford County.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, someone went into the Walmart, 72 Bedford Square in Everett Aug. 20 around 11:45 a.m.

The suspect allegedly loaded a cart with LEGO merchandise, reportedly worth $1,400. They then left the store without paying, the report reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.