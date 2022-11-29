STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg.

The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg.

The pictured hatchback reportedly backed out of a parking space and hit another vehicle, causing damage to both. The hatchback then left the scene without leaving contact or insurance information.

Police said there is possible passenger-side read bumper damage to the hatchback in question.

If you have any information about this incident or the pictured person of interest, you’re asked to call State College police at 814- 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip to the police department by clicking here.